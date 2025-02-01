The Kerala High Court recently said that marriages conducted outside India, where only one of the party is an Indian citizen, can be registered under the Foreign Marriage Act. The state's top court also clarified that a marriage between two individuals can be solemnised or registered in India under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act (SMA). The Kerala high court bench of Justice C S Dias further observed that the petitioners, an Indian citizen and an Indonesian citizen, who solemnised their marriage under the civil laws of Indonesia, can register their marriage formally under the Foreign Marriage Act and not under the provisions of the SMA. Honey Rose Controversy: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Businessman Boby Chemmanur; Says ‘Body Shaming Not Acceptable’.

Marriage Can Be Registered Under Foreign Marriage Act

