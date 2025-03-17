Recently, the Kerala High Court said that a typewritten copy of a breathalyzer test result prepared by the police cannot be treated as valid evidence to prove the offences of drunken driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Kerala high court bench of Justice VG Arun said that only the original printout from the breathalyzer machine, which is produced immediately after the test and certified appropriately, is admissible as evidence. "The print out of the test is not produced. Instead, a typewritten copy prepared by the police is submitted along with the final report. As contended, no evidentiary value can be attached to the type written report," the court said. The Kerala High Court further observed that under Section 203(6) of the MV Act, breathalyzer test results are admissible in evidence only if the test is conducted immediately and the original printout is produced in court. The court observed while passing a judgment on a plea moved by a man to quash the proceedings initiated against him under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 185 of the MV Act. ‘Let Teachers Carry a Cane but…’: Kerala High Court Says Preliminary Probe a Must Before Lodging Cases Against Teachers for Disciplining Students.

HC Quashes Proceedings Against Man Booked for Drunken Driving

