Recently, the Kerala High Court said that preliminary inquiries must be conducted before registering criminal cases against teachers for any act taken to discipline students in educational institutions. The high court bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan further opined that this is necessary to ensure that teachers are not unfairly targeted. The Kerala high court also stressed that the traditional respect due to teachers must be restored and that teachers should be given some leeway in enforcing discipline for the greater good of the student community. In this context, the court said that teachers should be allowed to carry canes with them in schools, not necessarily to use them on students but to create a psychological effect that may discourage students from misbehaviour. Notion That Indian Women Won’t Make False Sexual Assault Allegations Outdated; in Recent Years, False Rape Cases Being Filed To Settle Personal Scores, Says Kerala High Court.

'Traditional Respect Due to Teachers Must Be Restored'

Preliminary probe a must before lodging cases against teachers for disciplining students: Kerala High Court Let teachers carry a cane; it need not be used its presence may deter students from misbehaviour, the Court added. report by @praisy_thomas08 https://t.co/IbP1NovbzP — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 15, 2025

