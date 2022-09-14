The locals of Kerala's Kottayam expressed concern over the menace of stray dogs in the locality after a 12-year-old girl died from a dog bite. "Several cases of dog bites were reported recently. They should be rehabilitated to a new place and essential assistance should be provided to them," reported ANI quoting a local as saying.

