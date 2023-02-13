Relatives of a pregnant female patient vandalised a hospital in Kerala. They alleged that wrong treatment was administered by doctors. The act of vandalism was caught on CCTV. Video shows them breaking chairs and vandalising seats. However no arrest has been made so far. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Truck Driver Drags Car For Several Kilometres in Meerut, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Hospital Vandalised in Kerala:

KERALA: RELATIVES VANDALIZE HOSPITAL A #pregnant woman comes to a private hospital for treatment along with her relatives, where they argued that she was given wrong treatment, then a gang of 6 relatives vandalized the seats in the hospital & looted them. @Viveknarayantw reports pic.twitter.com/BuP5WJ1iZJ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) February 13, 2023

