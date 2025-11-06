A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kerala’s Kottayam district sustained serious injuries on her face and neck after being attacked by a pet dog while distributing Enumeration Forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. The officer, Mercy Joseph, alleged that the house owner deliberately released the dog on her when she visited the residence for official work. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A video of the injured BLO has been shared by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar said the BLOs distributed enumeration forms to 2,07,528 people. “On the first day, forms were distributed mainly in houses of prominent personalities and senior citizens,” he said in a statement. SIR of Electoral Roll Begins in Kerala Amid Opposition From Parties; Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Receives First Enumeration Form at Raj Bhavan.

Kerala BLO Mauled by Pet Dog During Enumeration Drive in Kottayam

#WATCH | Kerala: A BLO (Booth Level Officer) suffered injuries on her face and neck after she was allegedly attacked by a pet dog when she visited a house in Kottayam to give out Enumeration Forms as a part of SIR (Special Intensive Revision). She claims that the house owner… pic.twitter.com/SBguCAv3aJ — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

#WATCH | Kottayam, Kerala: "I am on SIR today in Kottayam. While on duty, I suffered several dog bites in a house..," says BLO Mercy Joseph. https://t.co/PkE1iHE4XG pic.twitter.com/VcI9264dka — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025

