Kerala: Trade Unions and Owners’ Associations Call 12-Hour Long Statewide Motor Strike in Protest Against the Rise in Fuel Prices.

Kerala: Various trade unions and Owners' associations in the transport sector have called a 12-hour long statewide motor strike, in protest against the rise in fuel prices. Visuals from Kochi where private buses are not plying and some KSRTC buses are plying with few passengers. pic.twitter.com/4kRPhtDxec — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

