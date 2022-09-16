A vegetable vendor in Kerala was allegedly attacked by some Congress workers for not contributing Rs 2000 demanded by them to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Kollam vendor said that he could not contribute to Congress' Bharat Jodid Yatra as he gave only Rs 500 only while party workers were demanding Rs 2000. A complaint has been filed by the vendor.

Watch Video:

#Kerala: A vegetable shop owner allegedly thrashed by 5 Congress workers for not contributing 'sufficient' amount for fund collection for #BharatJodoYatra | #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/wzZXoSWKAK — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) September 16, 2022

Kerala | Vegetable shop owner threatened by Congress workers for not contributing Rs 2000 in fund collection for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kollam (Photo source: Screenshot from viral video) pic.twitter.com/vzQaRWqwiB — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)