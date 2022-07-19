Kerala Youth Congress vice president KS Sabarinathan on Tuesday got bail in connection with the alleged protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight. However, Trivandrum Principal Sessions Court has granted bail to the leader on conditions.

Check Tweet:

Kerala Youth Congress vice president KS Sabarinathan gets bail in connection with the alleged protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight. Trivandrum Principal Sessions Court has granted bail to the leader on conditions. — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)