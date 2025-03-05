A heated argument over a seat caused chaos on a Khammam-Kodad bus on Tuesday, leaving passengers frustrated. A woman, whose identity remains unknown, engaged in a loud altercation with fellow travelers, refusing to back down despite repeated requests. Eyewitnesses reported that the dispute began when the woman insisted on occupying a particular seat, even though others had valid claims. As tensions escalated, she started shouting excessively, disrupting the entire bus. Several passengers attempted to pacify her, but she refused to listen. The bus conductor stepped in, trying to mediate the situation, but his efforts were in vain as the woman continued her tirade. The commotion left many passengers uncomfortable, with some choosing to switch seats to avoid further confrontation. ‘Acha Laga, Kar Diya’: Man Dragged From His Seat, Thrashed in Train for Forcibly Kissing Youth As Wife Asks for Forgiveness; Viral Video Surfaces.

Woman Argues Loudly, Shouts at Conductor Over Seat Dispute

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)