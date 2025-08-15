Addressing the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort on Independence Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared, “Bharat ne yeh tay kar liya hai ki khoon aur paani ek saath nahi bahega.” Criticising the Indus Water Treaty, he said, “The people of our country have clearly understood how unjust and one-sided the Indus agreement is. The waters of rivers originating in India have been irrigating the fields of our enemies, while the farmers of my own country remain thirsty.” Calling it an arrangement that has harmed Indian farmers for seven decades, Modi asserted, “Now, the right over the water belongs only to the farmers of India,” signalling a strong stance against Pakistan on resource control. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi as India Celebrates 79th Independence Day (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Calls Indus-Water Treaty One Sided

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Bharat ne yeh tay kar liya hai ki khoon aur paani ek saath nahi bahega..."#IndependenceDay (Video Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/0NWbriFxNN — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The people of our country have clearly understood how unjust and one-sided the Indus agreement is. The waters of rivers originating in India have been irrigating the fields of our enemies, while the farmers and the land of my… pic.twitter.com/N0hbEU1gmR — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

