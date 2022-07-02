The Kerala police on Saturday used water cannon against UDF members protesting at Ernakulam Collectorate demanding an investigation by central agencies under the supervision of the court in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Kochi | Water cannon used against UDF members protesting at Ernakulam Collectorate demanding investigation by central agencies under the supervision of court in Kerala gold smuggling case. pic.twitter.com/bcxm7T2ZVM — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

