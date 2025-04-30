A "drunk" police officer hit a woman pedestrian with his car in Uttar Pradesh recently. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, April 26, in Kanpur and has led to public outrage after CCTV footage of the accident surfaced online. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the victim has been identified as Poonam Singh. It is learned that Singh was purchasing flowers near Gayatri Temple in Kalyanpur when the police officer's vehicle hit her. Eyewitnesses said that the police officer identified as Kamlesh Kumar appeared to be heavily intoxicated and showed no remorse after the accident in Kanpur. It is also reported that Singh's leg was fractured and her ribs were broken in the accident. A video going viral on social media shows the officer saying, "So what if she got injured? What can I do about it?" Meanwhile, the Kanpur police said that a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint received at Kalyanpur police station. Accident Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Innova Racing With BMW Rams Into Bike, Flings Rider in Air and Kills Him on Spot; Driver Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Cop Hits Woman in Kanpur

Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

प्रकरण में थाना कल्याणपुर पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) April 30, 2025

