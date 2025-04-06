A 42-year-old motorcyclist, Naveen Gupta, died after being hit by a speeding Innova allegedly racing a BMW in Kanpur’s Kidwainagar late Friday night. The collision occurred around 10:56 pm near the South Cricket Academy. Gupta was flung nearly 20 meters and struck a parked car, dying instantly from severe injuries. CCTV footage confirmed the Innova was speeding at nearly 100 km/h. The vehicle bore a ‘Govt of India’ marking and a central agency logo, later traced to contractor Gopal Bajpai of Lajpatnagar. The driver, Ayush Mishra of Yashodanagar, was found drunk and arrested after the car’s number plate fell at the scene. Police are investigating claims of a street race. Gupta, a private worker, had stepped out to buy milk using his landlord’s bike. He lived in a rented room near National Inter College. His family has faced multiple tragedies—one brother died in a past road accident, another is mentally ill. Kalaburagi Road Accident: 5 Killed, 10 Others Injured After Van Rams Into Parked Truck Near Nelogi Cross in Karnataka (See Pics).

Accident in Kanpur

