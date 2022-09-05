In a video that has gone viral on social media, a doctor can be seen saving the life of a man who suddenly falls unconscious. The video was shared by BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik. In the 37-second video clip, a man who seems to be a patient of the doctor can be seen interacting with him. As the video moves further, the man all of a sudden falls unconscious. Immediately, Dr. Arjun Adnaik, who is one of the best cardiologists from Kolhapur can be seen running to the man's aid and saving his life by thumping his chest. It appears as if the doctor is giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the patient in order to save his life. "I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes," BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik said in his tweet.

Watch Video:

This video shows an example of a real life hero living in our midst. Dr. Arjun Adnaik, one of the best cardiologists, from Kolhapur saving a patient's life. I applaud such honourable and virtuous heroes. pic.twitter.com/Gd9U2ubldJ — Dhananjay Mahadik (@dbmahadik) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)