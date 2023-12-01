A massive fire erupted at a plastic factory on BK Paul Temple Road in Kolkata, triggering a swift response from multiple fire tenders. The dramatic scene was captured in a video shared by news agency PTI, revealing intense flames engulfing the factory and thick black smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters are currently on the scene battling the blaze, and further details are eagerly awaited as the situation unfolds. Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts At Residential Building in Ultadanga, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Plastic Factory Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a plastic factory located on BK Paul Temple Road in Kolkata. Several fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/JhF4xpTPDN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2023

