‘Koyta gang’ continues to incite terror in Pune city. In another incident of the gangs continued crimes, the members of Koyta gang entered a mobile market in Tapkir galli and vandalised shops in the premises. The incident took place on Monday evening when a gang entered the mobile market with a knife. This incident created panic among the business community. The CCTV footage of the incident shows how on Monday evening, around 6:30 pm, three members of Koyta gang entered the mobile market and started vandalising shops in the area. The vandalism incident created panic in the area. After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. Pune: ‘Koyta Gang’ Menace Continues! Miscreants Wielding Machetes Vandalise Hotel, CCTV Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

