A group of young women created a disturbance in Kukatpally on Thursday night after driving under the influence and hitting a bike near KPHB Metro Station. Following the accident, they got into a heated argument with the biker, who then reported the incident to the traffic police. Upon conducting a breathalyser test, police confirmed that the driver was intoxicated. The other passengers in the car also admitted to drinking, and police discovered liquor bottles inside the vehicle. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The reckless behaviour sparked concerns over drunken driving and road safety in Hyderabad. Police have warned of strict action against those violating traffic laws and endangering lives. Delhi: ‘Drunk Woman’ Creates Ruckus, Engages in Heated Argument With ITBP Jawans; Viral Video Surfaces.

Drunk Women Cause Chaos in Kukatpally

Drunk Driving Chaos: Intoxicated Women Crash into Biker, Threaten Him Hyderabad: A car driven by intoxicated women caused chaos near KPHB Metro Station, colliding with a two-wheeler rider. Instead of assisting the victim, the women allegedly threatened him after the accident.… pic.twitter.com/qu8XLKuSYh — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) March 7, 2025

