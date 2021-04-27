In Uttarakhand, people were seen taking a holy dip in the river Ganga in Haridwar on Chitra Purnima today. The last 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela 2021 is taking place today. Uttarakhand: People take holy dip in river Ganga in Haridwar on Chitra Purnima today. The last 'shahi snan' of #KumbhMela2021 is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/rnF0UN8mU0 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)