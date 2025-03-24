A new controversy has arisen after comedian Kunal Kamra performed a satirical song mocking Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. This led to strong reactions from Shiv Sena (Shinde) leaders, who have called for action against him. A case has been filed against Kunal Kamra, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suggested that action may be taken. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam announced in the Legislative Council that Kamra's call data record (CDR) and bank account will be investigated. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: BMC Demolishes ‘Illegal’ Section of Habitat Studio Shortly After Comedian’s Remark Against Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister (Watch Video).

Kunal Kamra Parody Song Row:

Maharashtra MoS Home, Yogesh Kadam says, "Call recordings along with CDRs, as well as bank statements of comedian Kunal Kamra, will also be checked. We will find out who is behind this" pic.twitter.com/Qg08gyvTKQ — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

