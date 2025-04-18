In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, a man allegedly murdered his wife and then buried her body near the Puraini river in the Ramkola police station area. After committing the crime, the accused husband tried to mislead both the police and his in-laws by filing a missing person report for his wife. According to police, the woman, a resident of the Ahirauli Bazar police station area, had been reported missing by her husband. However, suspicions arose when the woman’s father submitted a written complaint expressing doubts about his daughter’s sudden disappearance and suspected foul play. Upon intense questioning, the husband confessed to killing his wife and disposing of her body. Acting on the confession, police, along with a forensic team, recovered the body from a pit near the riverbank. The body was then sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway. The Circle Officer of Kasya provided a statement confirming that the accused husband is in police custody and legal action is being taken accordingly. Kushinagar Shocker: Youth Lures 5-Year-Old Girl by Offering Sweets, Rapes Her.

Man Kills Wife, Buries Body Near River, Files Fake Missing Report To Mislead Police

