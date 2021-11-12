A 104-year-old woman, Kuttiyamma, from the Kottayam district of Kerala, scored 89 marks out of 100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. The Saksharatha exam was conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of the district. Notably, Kuttiyamma has never studied in a school. She can only read but cannot write. Kuttiyama was taught how to write by the Saksharatha Prerak Rehna.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivakutty lauded Kuttiyamma for her achievement. He tweeted, “104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best."

Tweet By V Sivakutty:

104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. #Literacy pic.twitter.com/pB5Fj9LYd9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) November 12, 2021

