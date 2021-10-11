Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was sent to three-day police remand with conditions, SP Yadav, Prosecution Advocate was quoted by ANI. Ashish was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He has been accused of running over farmers on October 3 in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh. As many as eight people including four farmers had lost their lives in the violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident | MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions: SP Yadav, Prosecution Advocate pic.twitter.com/H8Ecg5MA4M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2021

