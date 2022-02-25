The Indian Embassy in Poland has issued a fresh advisory for its nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border crossing. The embassy has advised Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance to make for the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, not Krakowiec.

Check Tweet:

Latest advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Embassy of India in Poland and Lithuania pic.twitter.com/uZ3w4tWTDG — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

