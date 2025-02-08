The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently flagged the failure of the Haryana government, which made "misleading submissions" before the court following the demise of an undertrial awaiting medical bail. It is reported that the accused was referred to Gurugram's Artemis Hospital at the request of family members. However, the State counsel submitted that his condition was "stable" and did not require hospitalisation. It is also learned that conflicting medical reports were produced before the court, following which the accused was transferred to PGI Chandigarh and the court directed the hospital to form a medical board to evaluate his condition. However, before the report could be submitted, the accused passed away. The high court also found that it was "misled" by the State counsel, who made the court believe that during the pendency of the present bail ple, another bail was filed by an advocate in the trial court. Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul said, "In the present case, the learned State counsel regrettably failed in this fundamental duty." Punjab and Haryana High Court Slaps INR 1,000 Costs on PIL After Petitioner Calls for Law To Make Karwa Chauth Compulsory for Women Regardless of Their Marital Status.

HC Pulls Haryana Govt After Undertrial Dies Awaiting Medical Bail

