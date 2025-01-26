Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that called for a law to make it compulsory for women to celebrate Karwa Chauth, regardless of their marital status. The high court bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel also imposed a token cost of INR 1,000 on the petitioner, which is to be paid to the Poor Patient Welfare Fund, PGIMER, Chandigarh. "The said subject falls within the exclusive domain of the legislature and this Court, therefore, declines interference in the present matter," the court said. As per the January 22 order, the petitioner had expressed concern that certain sections of women, especially widows, are not allowed to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth 2024 Date, Puja Muhurat and Chandrodaya Time: Check Moonrise Timing, Chaturthi Tithi and Significance of the Hindu Festival Celebrated by Married Women.

HC Refuses to Entertain PIL, Imposes INR 1,000 Costs

