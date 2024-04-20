A leopard got trapped in a chicken cage in Maharashtra's Pune in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident occurred in a village in the Junnar district. Several videos of the leopard in the chicken coop have surfaced on social media. Reports said the leopard entered the village hoping to get food and water. The leopard then barged into a chicken coop, but the alert farmer closed and locked the cage from outside. The leopard was handed over to the forest department, who then released it into the wilderness. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera: Big Cat Attacks Sleeping Dog, Carries it Away in Pune's Ambegaon; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Leopard in Pune

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)