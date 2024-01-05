A leopard strayed into a house in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday, January 5, before being rescued by the forest department officials. A video of the leopard rescue has surfaced on social media. According to the local reports, the leopard had entered the house through the roof early in the morning. The villagers trapped the leopard in a room. The forest department was able to control and cage the leopard after the nine-hour-long operation. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Brothers, Beaten to Death by Villagers in Bijnor.

Leopard Rescued in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Forest Department rescued a leopard which entered into a house earlier today pic.twitter.com/iPzrCaXpc9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)