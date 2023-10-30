A leopard was spotted in and around Whitefield area of Bengaluru in Karnataka. CCTV cameras installed in the area captured a leopard taking a stroll at the AECS layout late at night on Saturday, October 28. A dog is first seen dashing to the corner of the street, later the big cat walked along the street with a pack of dogs following the animal. Forest officials said that there was no need to panic as they have deployed a team to monitor the situation and search for the leopard was underway. Andhra Pradesh: Lone Elephant Takes ‘Morning Walk’ at Parvathipuram Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Leopard Spotted Near Bengaluru City:

#Karnataka #Bengaluru A video on social media is doing rounds claiming that a #leopard has been spotted wandering in and around #Whitefield area. The forest officials have started search operations. pic.twitter.com/wETUWB7hXs — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 29, 2023

LEOPARD SPOTTED IN BENGALURU A Leopard has been spotted roaming on the roads at AECS Layout - A Block, Kudlu Gate. Kindly do the needful at the earliest @aranya_kfd before it attacks anyone@BlrCityPolice @MTF_Mobility @osd_cmkarnataka pls help this info reach the concerned… pic.twitter.com/vwyY5s2gv3 — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) October 30, 2023

