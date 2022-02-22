Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in Mumbai during post Union Budget 2022 press conference, said "LIC IPO has been eagerly awaited"." I think the way LIC IPO has been crafted has created a lot of interest". "We are going ahead with LIC IPO".

