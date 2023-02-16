Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana has made strong statements against live-in relationships and same-sex marriages. Navneet Rana released a video showing concerns for women who have been recently murdered by their live-in partners. "When we used to study, I had never heard of live-in relationships. However, I hear it from today's generation. Parents send their children for education, but boys and girls go to Pune and Mumbai and stay together in rented houses. This is not our culture...boys are marrying boys, and some girls are marrying girls," she said. At a recent event, she also spoke against same-sex marriages. She said: "What is happening these days the boys are marrying boys and girls are marrying girls...which tradition came into our life?" Further, she elaborated that she had never heard of live-in relationships during college. Navneet Rana's Harassment Complaint: Privilege Committee Summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, DGP Rajnish Seth.

