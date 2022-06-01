Team India and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj today (June 01) in Agra. The two have been dating for a long now and have been spotted together many a time.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)