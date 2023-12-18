Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched the "Donate for Desh" crowdfunding campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, encouraging common people to contribute to the party. Kharge, leading by example, initiated the campaign by donating Rs 1 Lakh 38 thousand for the party. Addressing the launch in New Delhi, he emphasised the importance of seeking support from the general public, stating, "It is for the first time that Congress is taking help from common people for the sake of the country. If we rely only on the rich then policies are made for them. The poor on the other hand have always been helping the Congress." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Hold CWC Meeting To Strategise for General Polls on December 21, Say Sources.

Mallikarjun Kharge Launches Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh'

#WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign for the party, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls pic.twitter.com/rlhBrQmsZJ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

VIDEO | "It is for the first time that Congress is taking help from common people for the sake of the country. If we rely only on the rich then policies are made for them. The poor on the other hand have always been helping the Congress," says Congress chief @Kharge at the launch… pic.twitter.com/cP2gDjdTA6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

