Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has released a list of eight candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The party has fielded its known faces, including Rahul Shewale and Sadashiv Lokhande. Check the Full List Here. Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Releases List of Eight Candidates for LS Polls

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena releases a list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/bKwX58PduU — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

