Bollywood star Govinda joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday, March 28, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. The actor, who was constantly in the news for the past few days considering his comeback into politics, has finally joined hands with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party, Shiv Sena. The Bollywood veteran visited the Maharashtra CM's residence today for the second time in the month and has now announced the decision. In 2004, Govinda was nominated by the Congress party Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat and won against BJP. However, he later parted ways with Congress. This time, the Bollywood actor is likely to contest for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai-North Wesr side. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood Actor Govinda Likely To Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena, Contest From Mumbai North West LS Seat.

Govinda Joins Shiv Sena

#WATCH | Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/vYu2qYDrlO — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Check Out Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s X Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)