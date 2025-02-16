In a significant development in the 2019 Lokepur bomb blast case, the NIA Special Court in Kolkata has sentenced Bablu Mondal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of INR 10,000. Mondal, who surrendered to authorities in June 2022, was found guilty under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. The blast, which took place at Mondal’s residence in West Bengal's Lokepur area, was caused by the storage of illegal explosives. Mondal's sons, Niranjan and Mrityunjay Mondal were initially arrested in 2019 but later fled after being granted bail. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case in September 2020, registering it as RC 29/2020/NIA/DLI. The agency submitted a comprehensive chargesheet on September 5, 2022. West Bengal Blast: Two Minors Injured in 'Mysterious' Bomb Explosion in Hooghly (Watch Video).

