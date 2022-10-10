Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday threatened Ukraine with a harsher response in the event of further attempts to carry out "terrorist acts on its territory." "Long-range missiles struck Ukraine's energy, military& communications facilities today. In event of further attempts to carry out terrorist acts on our territory, Russia's response will be harsh; responses will be of same scale as threats to Russia," said Putin.

Russia President Vladimir Putin Threatens Ukraine:

