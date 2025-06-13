The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad took a bizarre turn online when a few netizens began claiming that the crash site at BJ Medical College resembles the iconic eyes of Lord Jagannath. Air India flight crashed into a doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad on Thursday, and soon after, viral photos began circulating on social media that showed a peculiar shape formed by the wreckage and debris. Social media is abuzz with images from the supposed crash site that some users are claiming resemble the distinct "eyes of Lord Jagannath." The conversation does not stop here as netizens connected this eerie resemblance to an old, widely circulated video depicting an eagle flying with a flag over the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The viral video is from April 2025, which shows an eagle flying over Puri’s Jagannath Temple while carrying a saffron flag-like cloth in its claws. Many viewers interpreted it as a divine sign, linking it to spiritual symbolism as well as inauspicious omens. No official statement was issued by the temple body over this incident.

While the juxtaposition of these two incidents has sparked spiritual and superstitious interpretations online, we urge people not to give in to speculation or connect unrelated events. It is important to remain focused on verified information, especially as authorities continue their factual investigation into the crash.

Meanwhile, London-bound Air India Flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in the death of everyone on board except for one passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. The 40-year-old is admitted to the Civil Hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad and was also visited by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

I am seeing Jagannath’s eye pic.twitter.com/BzDZQg3smQ — Recon01 (@stealthrecon01) June 12, 2025

A tragic picture indeed But that aeroplane wheels being crashed on the hostel mess roof in the middle of this image looks like Lord Jagannath's eyes pic.twitter.com/fjOwKLnnFq — Dr Anti-Fragile🇮🇳🕉️⚕️🩺🏏🛕💊💉 (@Paramomycin) June 13, 2025

The Eerie Connection to Puri's Jagannath Temple Video

This must be sooooo coincidental. Eagle took saffron flag from jagannath temole, the same temple head priest chef was mu*rdered, yesterday plane crash hostel pic looked like jagannath's eyes, now this bhagwath gita perfectly in good condition, I'm afraid something's happening. https://t.co/EkI1FQhAEj pic.twitter.com/EsDIPw3MMc — Miss P'Queen (@shitshotalien) June 13, 2025

Netizens Link Tragedy to Old Video of Eagle Over Puri Temple

On April 15, an eagle took away flag from Jagannathji temple in Puri. Today a senior priest of the Jagannathji temple was murdered in Puri.pic.twitter.com/08uQIXKmLI — DeepDownAnalysis (@deepdownanlyz) June 12, 2025

