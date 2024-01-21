Navratna Prajapati, an artist from Rajasthan whose name is recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records, has achieved another remarkable feat. He has meticulously crafted an idol of Lord Ram on the tip of a pencil. According to Prajapati, this intricate sculpture took him five days to complete. Prajapati plans to donate this unique piece of art to the temple trust. It is expected to be displayed at the Ram Museum following a special ceremony. Is Ram Lalla Idol Photo From Ayodhya Leaked Online Fake? Acharya Satyendra Das Says Eyes of Ram Lalla Cannot Be Revealed Before Pran Pratishtha.

Guinness World Record Holder Navratna Prajapati Creates Miniature Lord Ram Idol

#WATCH | Jaipur: Guinness World Record holder sculptor Navaratna Prajapati carves out a statue of Shri Ram on the tip of a pencil. He says, "It took me 5 days to complete it. And it is just 1.3cm in height... This is the smallest statue in the world. I will gift this to the Shri… pic.twitter.com/c9nRo0duCM — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

