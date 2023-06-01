Prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders have been slashed by Rs 83.50 on Thursday. Following the latest price cut, the cost of a 19 kg LPG cylinder goes down to Rs 1,773 from Rs 1,856.50. There has been no change in prices of domestic cylinders. LPG Price Hike: Price of 14.2 Kg Domestic Cylinder Increased by Rs 3.5 With Immediate Effect.

LPG Price Cut Latest Update

