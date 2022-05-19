The price of LPG cylinders on Thursday, May 19, was hiked for the second time this month. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs. 3.50 while the price of a commercial cylinder has been hiked by Rs 8. After this increase, the domestic cylinder now costs over Rs 1000 in almost all the cities throughout the country.

Check Tweet:

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 3.5 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will cost Rs 1003/cylinder from today. Earlier it was Rs 999.50. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

