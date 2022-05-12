Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking its directions to the Archaeological Survey of India for opening 22 closed doors of the world-famous monument Taj Mahal located in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

See Tweet:

Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejects petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/rEe3U65xwy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)