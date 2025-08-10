In a shocking incident from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old man, identified as Sonu Vishwakarma, was arrested for committing bestiality on a street dog. The case came to light after NGO Aasra – The Helping Hands lodged a complaint with Gomtinagar police on August 7. According to NGO president Charu Khare, Vishwakarma lured the dog with food before committing the act, while his friend recorded the incident on video. Passers-by noticed the cruelty, intervened, and rescued the dog from further harm. The disturbing video later went viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media and among animal rights activists. Police have booked Vishwakarma under relevant sections, and activists are demanding stricter laws to curb such heinous acts against animals. Jabalpur Bestiality Horror: Irked by Barking, Man Beats 5 Puppies to Death in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

Man Rapes Dog in Lucknow

जानवर भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं! लखनऊ का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक शख्स आवारा कुत्ते के साथ …. करते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है। पुलिस ने वीडियो के आधार पर युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार युवक का नाम सोनू विश्वकर्मा बताया जा रहा है। सोचिए! इंसानी शक्ल मे… pic.twitter.com/lZ0vXUJrPF — Wasim Akram Tyagi (@WasimAkramTyagi) August 9, 2025

Accused Arrested

प्रकरण में थाना गोमतीनगर पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) August 9, 2025

