A disturbing video from Lucknow’s Gomtinagar area has gone viral, showing a woman being assaulted in the middle of the road by two men as bystanders record the incident instead of intervening. In the clip, one man is seen pulling the woman’s dupatta and grabbing her hand, while another tries to forcefully take her away. The incident sparked outrage online, with many questioning women’s safety in Uttar Pradesh. However, the UP Police later termed the episode a “family matter,” claiming that the woman had left home after a domestic dispute. The police stated that the man seen in the video was her nephew, who was “requesting her to return home.” Authorities further said that after persuasion, the woman went back with her family and dismissed the allegations circulating on social media as “false and baseless.” Telangana Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Stripped and Tonsured Over Affair With Married Man in Hanumakonda; Case Registered.

Woman Assaulted on Busy Road in Lucknow

