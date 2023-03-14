Congress leader and party's Madhya Pradesh state media in charge KK Mishra fell victim to a robbery on Tuesday. According to an ANI report, some miscreants robbed a pistol, some important documents, and Rs 20,000-22,000 in cash from Mishra's house in Bhopal. "Police are probing the matter. We are investigating every angle," said ACP Satpal Singh Kushwaha. Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav Lodges FIR After Folk Artists From Vrindavan Steal Items Worth Rs 5 Lakh From His Patna Residence.

Theft at Congress Leader KK Mishra’s Residence:

