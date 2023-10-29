The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released the names of candidates from the Guna (SC) and Vidisha Constituency on Sunday, October 29, ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. BJP leader Panna Lal Shakya will contest in the upcoming polls from Guna (SC), while Mukesh Tondon will contest from Vidisha constituency. The Vidhan Sabha Polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 17 this year. Assembly Election 2023 Schedule: Check Polling and Result Dates for Vidhan Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

BJP Releases Names of Candidates From Guna and Vidisha Constituency

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP releases the names of candidates from the Guna (SC) and Vidisha Constituency. Panna Lal Shakya to contest from Guna (SC) and Mukesh Tondon to contest from Vidisha. pic.twitter.com/BJxOz1YYfX — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

