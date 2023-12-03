A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur while the counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2023 was underway on Sunday, December 3. The police used lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Shajapur ASP TS Baghel says, "The counting process has been completed peacefully. Some BJP and Congress supporters were raising slogans. Police immediately reached there, the situation is peaceful now.” Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ Powers BJP To Sweep MP.

Clash Erupts Between BJP and Congress Workers in Shajapur

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur ASP TS Baghel says, "The counting process has been completed peacefully. Some BJP and Congress supporters were raising slogans. Police immediately reached there, the situation is peaceful now..." pic.twitter.com/qktlQncoc3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

