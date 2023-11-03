War of words between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders sparked off by the collapse of a seat-sharing agreement for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls continue to make headlines. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, November 3, accused the congress party of betraying the alliance while talking to reporters in Chhatarpur ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. Earlier, statements made by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress state president Ajay Rai had created the rift between the parties. Later, the Congress high command had intervened and talked to the SP chief to solve the issue. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc Members Will Not Be Disappointed, Says Akhilesh Yadav on Alliance in General Elections.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...People of Madhya Pradesh have seen closely that if anyone has betrayed the alliance, it is the Congress. Discussions about the alliance will take place during the Lok Sabha elections. The power of… pic.twitter.com/ObSRruoxwt — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

