Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday, October 29 said that he is a ‘good Hindu’ and he donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 are set to take place on November 17. During an interaction with reporters in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Digvijaya said,"I follow Sanatana Dharma, and I am a good Hindu... However, the use of religion in elections is prohibited". In the construction of Ram Mandir, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave Rs 1 lakh, while I gave Rs 1.11 lakh. I sent that cheque to PM Modi to submit to the trust. He sent it back and asked me to submit it myself. I submitted it.” Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh Banter on Stage, Claim Strong Bonding Amid Infighting Rumours; Video Goes Viral.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

