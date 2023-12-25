In the first cabinet expansion under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, at least 28 BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take oath as ministers today, December 25. Eighteen leaders, including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang likely to take oath as cabinet ministers. Six leaders will be sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four leaders as state Ministers. Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP MPs, Including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, Elected to Assemblies Quit Parliament; Likely to Join State Governments.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion:

